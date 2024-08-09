Amidst turmoil in education, a promising trend is gaining momentum: Microschools

Imagine a child, yearning to learn, eyes gleaming with curiosity but whose spirit is gradually dulled by the relentless grind of exams and the rigid structures of the school system that leaves no room for innovation, creation or problem-solving.

The traditional system often ignores these essential soft skills.

Our schools, with its compulsive focus on exams, have become a crucible of anxiety. The entire focus of the system is to push children to pass examinations regardless of whether they have truly learned the topic.

A 2022 survey by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed that nearly 20% of Indian students suffer from anxiety related to academic performance.

Witnessing this, the Indian education landscape is at the brink of a massive reform.

In the last few years, the system has been criticised for its archaic approach that emphasises on rote learning and standardised tests rather than approaching the child holistically.

What could be the solution?

The system’s one-size-fits-all approach is definitely scalable and can cater to a large population but this is possible only at the expense of a child’s individual well-being. There are small movements of change all across the country pooping up and coming together to question the status quo of our education system.

Amidst this turmoil, a promising trend is gaining momentum: Microschools.

Is it a silver lining in the bleak story of our education system or is it just a passing fad waiting to serve its time? Well, only time will tell but the numbers tell a compelling story.

According to a report by the Indian School Education System (ISES), the number of microschools in India has grown by an estimated 20% annually over the past five years.

In 2023, there were approximately 2,000 microschools across the country, up from just 800 in 2018. This growth is fueled by a combination of factors, including increasing dissatisfaction with traditional schools, rising awareness of alternative education methods, and the growing acceptance towards technology and personalisation in classrooms.

What are microschools?

Before we go ahead, let’s explore what microschools are and what makes them stand apart.

This model of schools are small, independent educational environment designed to provide personalised and flexible learning experiences.

Typically, they serve fewer students than traditional schools, often capping enrollment at around 50 to 100 students per school and around 15 children per classroom. This small size allows for a low student-to-teacher ratio, fostering a close-knit community and individualized attention for each student.

The curriculum is often customised to meet the unique needs and interests of students, integrating project-based learning, real-world problem-solving, and a blend of academic and practical skills.

Here are a few common traits that they share:

Personalised Learning: The curriculum here is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Each student or a small group of children receive a tailored educational experience that takes into account their strengths, interests, and learning styles. This personalised approach helps to nurture a child's natural curiosity and passion for learning. Small class sizes: With fewer students per class, teachers can provide more individualized attention and support. This intimate setting fosters stronger relationships between students and educators. Flexible Curriculum: The lessons can be modified to incorporate current events, student interests, and emerging educational trends. The curriculum is not engraved in stone as it can mould itself given the student’s needs and wants Project-Based Learning: Emphasising on hands-on, experiential learning, microschools integrate project-based activities that encourage students to apply their knowledge in practical, real-world contexts. Community Integration: They focus on building strong ties with their local communities. Students often engage in community projects, internships, and partnerships with local businesses and organisations. This real-world connection helps to ground their learning in practical, meaningful experiences. Holistic Development: Microschools aim to nurture the whole child, emphasizing not just academic success but also emotional, social, and physical well-being. Programmes may include mindfulness practices, social-emotional learning, outdoor activities, and arts education, all contributing to a well-rounded education.

Proliferation of microschools

Urban centres like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi seem to be at the forefront of this microschooling revolution.

In Bengaluru alone, the number of microschools has doubled in the last three years, with over 150 microschools now operating in the city.

These microschools cater to a variety of educational philosophies, from Montessori and Waldorf-inspired approaches to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-focused and project-based learning environments. But at the core of all these various microschools is the desire to want an education that can cater to the various needs and aspects of a child, not just focus on their academics.

Comini Microschool, Mumbai

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, where the air hums with dreams, the Comini Microschool pioneers its way through the mundane education system. This small, community-integrated learning environment invites children to engage with their world in meaningful ways.

Anisha Mehta and Rohan Sharma, the visionaries behind Comini, embarked on this path driven by a deep desire to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and community engagement.

Anisha, with her background in environmental science, and Rohan, a staunch advocate of experiential learning, saw the traditional system’s limitations and chose to carve out a new path. They believed education should be rooted in community and be based on real-world experiences.

Recently, Comini’s students collaborated with local businesses to create a community recycling programme, weaving their learning into the very fabric of their neighborhood.

What's happening in rural areas?

Rural areas are also embracing the microschool model, albeit in a different form.

In regions where access to quality education has been historically limited, microschools are emerging as a beacon of hope. They provide flexible and accessible educational options for children who might otherwise have to travel long distances to attend school.

The Khangchu project, led by Ananya Mukherjee in rural West Bengal aims to provide quality education to children in remote villages, where traditional schooling options are either nonexistent or severely limited.

Children in these centers engage in activities ranging from agricultural projects to digital literacy programmes, connecting their education to their daily lives and future opportunities. The education then becomes contextual to their environment, helping them not only preserve their culture but also make sense of what they are learning.

What makes the microschool model stand out

The microschool model stands out as it acts as the great equaliser in the Indian education landscape.

Right now, the quality of education largely depends on what kind of education you can afford. Affluent families have more access to schools that are holistic in its approach whereas families from a lower economic background have to settle for low-income private schools or government schools.

There is a stark difference between these two options. A study by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) indicates that private school graduates have an employment rate of around 80%, compared to 60% for government school graduates. Even if we look at learning outcomes, you will notice a stark difference.

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2019, around 60% of Class V students in private schools can read a Class II level text, compared to only 44% in government schools.

The role of micro schools will act as the great equaliser because for once we can have multiple schools that not only focus on a child’s cognitive abilities but also the other parts of their being providing them with a sense of care and support.

Instead of having one standardised system for an entire country, we can focus on having contextual alternative models catering to the needs of children rather than an unfair system that expects each child regardless of their background to fit into a mold.

As each micro school is contextually built or follows a unique philosophy, children and parents will then finally have the power to choose a system that caters to their needs and wants.

There will be challenges

This is not a path that is clear of hurdles.

For microschools to grow, they must overcome significant societal mindsets and foundational issues. These include securing sustainable funding, navigating regulatory challenges, and finding passionate educators willing to embrace a new teaching paradigm.

Furthermore, establishing widespread awareness and acceptance among parents and communities is crucial to ensure the microschool movement can scale and thrive.

A large part of this battle will need to be tackled by having open conversations about education and the power it holds. The discussion around the schooling system usually ends at enrollment rates but we need to direct it towards understanding what are its foundational problems that need to be solved.

Instead of accepting the system as it is and fixing issues superficially, we need dive deep into its core fundamental structure.

The scope, the dreams...

Microschools are not just an educational reform; it is a reimagining of what learning can be and what it could look like for our future generations. It is a vision of education that aligns with the evolving needs of our times, prioritizing personalised learning, fostering strong communities, and embracing the spirit of innovation.

As India continues to grapple with the challenges of its traditional education system, microschooling offers a hopeful vision for the future — a vision where every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in an environment that truly understands and meets their needs regardless of their economic background.

And so, the story of microschooling in India unfolds, a tale of transformation, hope, and the relentless pursuit of a better world. It is a story that reminds us that education, at its core, is about nurturing the boundless potential within every child.

