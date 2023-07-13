Hey you! Wassup? Yes! You with the BIG DREAMS!

The news of a picture taken by a young student from Telangana is getting featured in one of the most reputed fashion magazines in the world. So how do you achieve such a feat? Does the saying, "Aim for the stars, you'll land on the moon" really work? Is it luck, hard work or a combination of both? Does it work for everyone equally? Well, let me share my experiences and try to answer all these questions and more.



The Good, Bad and the Ugly... Let's get the UGLY over with, first

I always say, "Hope is the fuel of our lives. If we have no hope, there's no way we can fuel our dreams." But is it always easy peasy? Nope! In most of my columns, I've said that life doesn't come with an instruction manual. We all have different lives and that uniqueness is what makes it quite challenging, especially since we have to figure out a lot and choose a strategy that works for us. What works for one, doesn't work for another, thus making life frustrating, sometimes. Hey! This ain't sounding that bad, What's the ugly part then? It's comparison!



Yes, I know you've all heard about and know this, but still do it, don't you?

My sincere advice (especially since it ruined my life to a large extent), is to never compare yourself with anyone, irrespective of what the situation might be. Practice deliberate gratitude every day. It's not a chore, trust me! Just make an honest effort to search and look for opportunities that make you feel thankful.



It's simple. We were all taught to do a good deed every day. Today, that good deed is to practice the above as it'll not only help us but also help others as it promotes empathy. Two and more for the price of one!



The BAD

Though what I'm about to say is pretty ironic, it's equally tough for me to admit and takes a lot of guts. I've been the most let down, squashed, treated like a failure and looked down upon even today, because I didn't earn well. Most of my friends and relatives are worth crores and haven't helped me or guided me a single bit! This is where the BAD part comes into the picture.



In order to feel good about myself, I started to hang around with those who were lower than me. I'm not talking about any form of discrimination that is to do with society; I'm talking about more to do with the psyche. The ones who were lower in drive, in motivation, lowest in possessing clarity in life and those who had absolutely no goals began to become my new best friends. It's an addiction!



We always say birds of the same feather flock together. But what we don't realise is, even if we're a bird with different feathers and join a flock, we unknowingly become birds of the same feather! So, irrespective of what happens, always hold your head high and focus on your strengths.



Pick up a hobby that'll keep you occupied, and focus on how productively and efficiently you can channel that frustration into something useful. If nothing works, just read. But never lower your standards and try to fit in with a flock where you don't belong. Another message here: Surround yourself with the most positive individuals; be a part of that flock!



The GOOD, or rather, the best

"Haters gonna hate, it only made my ambition elevate!" is my mantra. Channelise all that negativity to furl the fire in your belly.



Here's my formula of what I believe an IDEAL ambition is all about: It's your Dreams + Aspirations + Goals + Belief in yourself + Making a Diffrence. Each of these is crucial and important. Remember to focus and ensure that all of these are on the positive side. If you feel like you're giving up even on any one, immediately recalibrate yourself and pull yourself together.



The best way to do that is to ask for help! Be it from a family member, mentor, guide, friend or anyone else who you feel is the right person instinctively.



The next best thing to do is to make a big visual of why you started in this direction in the first place. When I say big visual, I mean anything that's in your face. It might be a picture, role model, saying or a quote. Anything that makes your day!



Another thing that's worked great for me is practicing affirmations in front of the mirror every day. Also, it makes a big diffrence if you make it a part of your daily routine. This will not only help you from indulging in negative self talk but also makes you more focused on the positive aspects of life. Gratitude is one of them and I've already illustrated how it'll make you spread the amazing vibes.



The most important traits that I feel are crucial for ensuring that our ambition leads to achievement are being unconditional, humble and genuine. Just follow these blindly. We may not become what we want, but it'll definitely make us what we are capable of. If we're able to achieve the ability to exploit our capability to its full capacity, we'll not only create wonders but become wonders too!



So wake up! Embrace your dreams! Fuel your ambitions and rather than reaching for the stars, become a superstar.



Wishing you all the very best.



Your moonlight during the darkest night,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach