Last week a horrific incident came to light, that of continuous torture inflicted on a woman who was hired as domestic help by an educated, respected and noted political figure. She also is the wife of a retired IAS officer. This incident has not only shaken the nation, but has shocked me as I'm unable to comprehend that such a hideous crime has EVEN TAKEN PLACE in the first place.

The reason why I mention the above is to simply highlight the fact, that in spite of having all these credentials, how could a human be so BARBARIC?

I salute the son who did everything that he could to rescue this poor woman from the clutches of his mother only to be BRANDED PSYCHOLOGICALLY-CHALLENGED by his mother to ensure that the truth doesn't come out. Hence, I thought it APT to touch upon ONE VERY IMPORTANT CHARACTERISTIC TRAIT that we all need to develop... a strong moral compass!

Not just that, we also need to develop the ability to ACT UPON OUR MORAL COMPASS which will not only ensure that we will preserve HUMANITY and remain HUMANE but will also set an example for the generations to come.

Why is it important to call out WRONGDOINGS and do SOMETHING about it... even if it's your own parents?

Experienced adults might be able to assess this situation and arrive at this conclusion but a majority of people CANNOT. It is quite clear that it's not the SON who actually required psychological help but the mother. Not only is she PSYCHOLOGICALLY PROJECTING and blaming her son, but also hasn't been able to realise that she's mentally unwell.

The most important reason why we youngsters HAVE TO call out and make the relevant authorities aware of such ATROCITIES is to get the REQUIRED HELP for those who are MENTALLY-CHALLENGED or at least enable them to be DIAGNOSED EARLY. I say this with utmost confidence, that this is PURE SOCIOPATHIC behaviour and providing HELP in the form of therapy along with COUNTER MEASURES has to be put in place, whilst dealing with such individuals like this woman who not only tortured the domestic help but was also willing to commit her son to a mental institution just to feed her DRIVE.

But, how do we do it without hurting others or getting hurt ourselves? Read on...

Elders...who hold the reins of power

The best and safe way to deal with such instances without allowing them to blow out of proportion is to ensure that the ELDERS who are DOMINANT and wield POWER in the family know about this. They generally would know how to handle this, but just in case you're sure that it wouldn't do much help then I'd STRONGLY ADVICE against involving them so that they don't get entangled and become COLLATERAL DAMAGE. We have no way of saying how it'll affect them, if things go wrong.

Take charge, or at least try to

In most cases, we hesitate to take action because of two reasons. One, because we're kids and nobody might take us seriously and two, because we're afraid of the same thing that we're UP AGAINST happening to us. Hence, we feel IGNORANCE IS BLISS. But the more we ignore, the more we are as guilty as the PERPETRATOR. If you can take charge and voice your opinion, DO IT! In many cases, parents take the voice of their children seriously, especially when they voice out that their behaviour is affecting them and will at least give it some thought. But if you've tried and had no success, then it's better to stay away.

If you're sure that you wouldn't be able to bring in any change in the situation, then I emphasise on staying away because it's better to be safe than sorry. The woman in this instance not only ignored her son's requests but also took him to a psychiatric ward IN HANDCUFFS to keep the world from knowing what she was up to and to ensure that NOBODY takes her son seriously. Hence, I'd always want you all to be safe, proceed with caution and never put yourself in harm's way.

If everything else fails... then?

Gather enough proof, evidence and all relevant information pertaining to the issue(s) that's taking place and go through the proper channels to ensure that your complaint is taken seriously and swift action will be taken.

If you're unsure, then I'd suggest that you mail all the editors of media and seek their help, as in these cases... it's either GO BIG or GO HOME... and HOME definitely isn't the place you'd want to be right now, as you're trying to deal with the horror there in the first place.

As I sign off, I humbly appeal to you all to ENSURE that you don't lose your sense of HUMANITY. We are supposed to be HUMANE and that's what makes us HUMAN. Irrespective of who the culprit is, if we lose out on that fundamental ability and do not protect the ones in harm's way... well, I guess we're worse than ANIMALS after all!

Shocked and still recovering,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"The Coach"