There was a time when I would stress upon the fact that we have two main facades in our lives. The first is our REAL SELF, which is our actual and ORIGINAL SELF, UNCHAINED, without any filters and being 1000% without a care in the world. The other is the CONDITIONED SELF which is our POLISHED SELF, the TAILORED persona that we WISH to portray to the world and showcase to society. Today, we're in a situation wherein I have to add another dimension to the list — OUR DIGITAL SELF! — which is simply our avatar/identity/persona ONLINE in the digital world, especially on social media and messaging apps.

No wonder, the UGC too realised its importance and has released a cyber security syllabus for both UG and PG students. This really made me quite elated and also made me think of taking up a PG course, as I was always interested in tech and this interest hasn't died down. In fact, I've never stopped learning and have been considered quite a knowledgeable chap in this domain too. Hence today...I've decided to share my knowledge and the importance of staying safe online. Why do we need to be safe and secure online? Read on to find out:



Mental health

To me, YOU are important. Today it's of utmost importance to be safe online to ensure that we aren't CYBERBULLIED. There are thousands of such cases, reported every day, and most cases remain unresolved due to the shortage of resources. Hence, it's better to be safe than sorry. Cyberbullying is highly underrated by most people and it's not quite well understood how damaging it can be. I've seen the other side of how it drives people to the level of almost taking their lives, and thus, I emphasise this as the first and foremost reason.



Financial Security

Another danger that we all are facing, which has also increased tenfold, is getting CYBER BLACKMAILED. Just one minute of being distracted has led to individuals being blackmailed to the extent of lakhs. On the other hand, PHISHING and FRAUD are being so systematically executed that even the wariest are unwittingly giving out their OTPs, only to realise that they've been cheated to the maximum extent possible. Some have even lost their life savings.



Held for RANSOM?

The issue of RANSOMWARE has become a nightmare, especially for those who don't understand technology. This CYBER EXTORTION is most dangerous, according to me, simply because an individual is CYBER BULLIED into giving in to the hacker, CYBER BLACKMAILED to pay, and in the process, CYBER EXTORTED. Whew! I experienced it just once and it gave me such a dose that it's enough to last TEN LIFETIMES!



How do we stay safe online?

I am definitely not going to talk about the generic precautions to be taken, like installing anti-virus, setting up a firewall and so on, but I will address the three main challenges.



Be wary of your DIGITAL SELF

I always suggest having a second SIM card and a dedicated number for social media accounts. It isn't a difficult task, as almost every phone sold today supports dual SIM cards. This is very important because it not only gives you a heads-up about where your number was obtained from but shall also make you wary of unknown calls on the number.

To save ONLY the basic information online is important, but it is equally important to ensure that you DO NOT ENGAGE with strangers. In case you're being BULLIED ONLINE, approach your parents immediately and lodge a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell and online on the Cyber Crime Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) as well. This strategy also helps to avoid phishing and banking fraud as the number registered with your banks will be a different one. Avoid STRANGERS COMPLETELY. Period!



Don't CLICK, be SLICK!

I receive at least ten messages a day saying that my account will be frozen, a random entity requesting my KYC, a NoC needed for putting up a Jio/Airtel tower and so on. But what's worrying me are links such as: "You've won a chance to be on Kaun Banega Crorepati", that I receive on my WhatsApp number. I even get many unknown emails from unknown senders.

There's a whole bunch of people out there who are waiting to get you in their clutches. Never give sensitive information to unknown callers. Use apps like Truecaller and inbuilt spam protection to screen your calls. Irrespective of who is calling you, never divulge any finance-related information. They might claim anything...Be it from your bank, your phone service provider, your electricity board, water board and so on, just avoid calls. Call up the registered numbers or official numbers to confirm.



Download... From where?

Always rely on Google Play Store, App Store and official channels of operating systems to download the software. Software downloaded from other sources are the ones usually infected with ransomware, malware and spyware.



No VIDEO CALLS ABSOLUTELY!

There's a new Modus Operandi being followed by cybercriminals. They make a video call and once it is answered, they immediately take a screenshot of their nude self with the camera focussed on their private areas. This screenshot is then used to blackmail individuals by threatening to send this picture to their spouse, parents and so on, claiming that there is an affair or to prove adultery and beyond. In case you get a video call from an unknown number, simply cover the camera with your finger and then answer. If you can avoid it altogether... that'd be best.



Many of you might know everything and many of you might not... but don't let the information stop here. The only request I have is that you ensure that you inform, protect, educate and safeguard all the elders in your family, as it is they who are the most vulnerable to the above-mentioned attacks.



Stay safe, stay happy.