The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main), this year onwards will comprise two papers. While Paper I is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes (BE/BTech), Paper II is for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses. For Paper I, each subject consists of 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 10 numerical value questions, and out of 10, a minimum of five questions are compulsory as per the JEE Main 2022 exam pattern. This year, the exam will begin on June 20, and end on June 29.

The candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, while there will be a negative marking of one-fourth for every wrong answer. The syllabus of JEE Main 2022 paper 2 is subdivided into BArch and BPlan. The JEE Main 2022 paper 2 will be conducted online except for the drawing part.

Here are relevant tips to keep in mind while preparing for the exam:

Short Notes: Short notes often help you with last-minute revisions. You can prepare a handbook of short notes with contents such as formulas, tips and tricks, and reminders for you to go through towards the end.

Consistent problem solving: Students tend to ignore problem-solving in the last months of JEE preparation. Solving various questions will give them the confidence to solve new problems during JEE Main and help them build their pace and identify their weaknesses. One must always ensure you look at the data provided in the question, create a mental map, practice mental maths skills, and use a stopwatch while practicing.

Previous Year Questions: PYQs give us an insight into the actual exam level and helps us judge whether our current level matches with the exam level. Practice at least the last ten years of papers to solve as many problems as possible and analyse your weakest areas. These exams will help you understand your strengths and weaknesses better and devise how you can strategise better.

Mock test: Students should consider the mock test as the trial version of JEE Mains. Give the mock test under examination conditions. Make sure the timing of your mock test coincides with either the morning shift or evening shift. Since laziness looms high in the afternoon, practice mock tests from 3 to 6 in the noon. Create an examination centre-like environment at home and analyse your learnings from the overall experience to perform better in the main exam.

Time management: JEE aspirants should formulate a clear exam attempt strategy based on their performance in mock tests. They should give proper time to all the three portions of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics during the exam so that they don't leave out the questions due to lack of time. Ensure that you are not spending more time than required for the section.

Comparison with peers: Comparison often leads to low motivation and complex behaviour. Focus on your journey and growth instead of comparing yourself to your peers.

Unproductive thoughts: Often, aspirants and candidates get stressed and overwhelmed due to the pressure of the exam. Avoid overthinking and negative thoughts by including light activities as part of your day to distract yourself whenever you tend to overthink.

Overall healthy lifestyle: While concentration and thorough preparation are essential, an overall healthy lifestyle leads to better focus. Every candidate must ensure they get a minimum of six to eight hours of sleep every day. This, matched with a balanced and nutrition-heavy diet and light exercise will boost your ability to focus and perform. Consume items that keep you awake (non-caffeine) and give you more energy. Maintain a balanced diet that will keep you fit and prevent you from falling sick.



(The author, Vineet Loomba, is an IIT JEE educator at Unacademy. Views expressed are his own.)