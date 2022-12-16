Attempting competitive exams is quite an experience in life! For those who manage to get through and get placed, it is life changing but for the rest, it's heartbreaking. In most cases only about 2-3 per cent get through and the rest? Well, they either keep trying until they exhaust all the attempts and/or lose hope and shift their focus on something different altogether. My focus has always been on the greater good and here, it automatically translates to ensuring that I do my best to support those who DIDN'T MAKE IT.

The first thing I want everyone to consider:

Competition amongst us is only increasing day by day and one of the biggest reasons, in my opinion, is our increase in population. The competition is only going to get tougher and the first thing that I pray for is that you should be okay with failure. Like I always say, "Don't plan for failure, but prepare for it!" I'm focusing on the emotional state of mind here and the one point I would like to emphasise again and again is... nothing is worth losing your mental peace over!

Now coming to my three best tips, here goes...

Always have a Plan B, A TRUE PLAN B

Yeah, yeah... I know that you've heard this a million times, but humour me for a minute as I try to make you understand the difference between having a fallback plan as compared to having an ALTERNATIVE. In most cases, a fallback plan is usually a degree that you already possess or plan to pursue. If you're equally interested in pursuing a career in the degree that you already have, then it's great.

But in case (and this has happened to many) you feel that you're exposure to exams has either broadened your horizon or made you realise that you're interested in something else, then the best way forward is to pursue this interest which may also be something that you're passionate about, but haven't really considered it as you were too focused on fitting in. This is what I mean by true alternative. The reason I touch upon this first is to make you aware that it's not the end of the world and once you're sure of your alternative, you tend to be more composed and rational... just in case, you don't get through.

Practice + Dedication + Focus = A chance to EXCEL

There's really NO REASON to get disheartened the first time you don't make it. Most people go through the same ordeal. But also, a competitive exam isn't like a regular exam that we take up during the course of our academic journey (though the competition is definitely increasing in all fronts), it has its own set of prerequisites that one should adhere to.

Before you plan on going for another attempt, you need to be very honest with yourself and figure out what you were lacking in and work towards rectifying those, so that you have a better shot next time. It's not just about figuring out your shortcomings but ensuring that they disappear.

Grieve, but make a plan for that too

We all grieve in different ways and the process of grieving is necessary. It's natural to feel depressed and low. But being stuck there is what affects the next attempt as you need to pull up your socks and be ready to give everything you've got, the next time. So, accept what has happened with all your heart and make a plan to unwind that'll help you disconnect for some time before you get back into your groove. But... remember! You need to be on the clock and plan in such a way that you dedicate a set amount of time. It's quite challenging, I agree... But it's a small price to pay when compared to the sweet victory that you're preparing for.

Finally, if it doesn't work out... it's okay. Like in the movie 3 Idiots, tell yourself All is Well or whatever else that'll make you feel better so that you can move on. Focus on your Plan B, introspect and figure out what else makes you equally passionate and shift your focus. Do ensure that under any circumstances, you've planned to keep yourself occupied constructively and not spiral out of control.

Picking up ourselves after falling (or failing) is what shall make us succeed. I've been there and done that and I am doing my best to ensure that you don't go through the pain that I have. We all have a lot of options, never ever get disheartened.

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"Your Coach"