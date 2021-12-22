‘I’m excited about setting the vision for our group this coming year,’ said Rinku. ‘The Why. Our purpose.’

‘You’ve already set your vision, right?’ said Rahul. ‘You said you wanted your Red group to win.’

‘I did,’ said Rinku. ‘But should a vision have something more?’

‘Good question,’ said Rakesh. ‘Your vision should explore the full potential of what your group can achieve, the biggest version of what the group can be. Something long-lasting, big enough to excite everyone.’

‘But if my vision is too big would it not appear impractical and demotivating?’ asked Rinku.

‘Our vision is something to aspire for, that helps us grow to our greatest possibilities,’ said Rakesh. ‘Most of us have great potential but we don’t explore it because we do not challenge ourselves enough. Consequently, we end up working well within our potential, as individuals and groups. A big vision forces everyone to dig deeper and use all resources. The aim of your vision should be to bring every individual and the group to their full potential. As they say, the hero is only as good as the challenges he is given.’

READ ALSO : Delhi Teachers' University to be set up soon: Cabinet approves plan. Here's what will be taught here



‘You mean we operate well within our potential and grow only when pushed?’ asked Rahul.

‘Yes,’ said Rakesh. ‘Normal human tendency is to do only as much as we’re challenged, the minimum required to survive. But as a leader, your vision can challenge and help everyone grow in ways they cannot imagine by themselves. You must think ahead and come up with something that takes your team to the next level. Think about the resources you have and whether you can achieve more.’

‘Well,’ said Rinku. ‘We have a bunch of committed students capable of doing various things, who will do their best to win. Now that you say it, I do believe we have more potential than merely competing in this competition and winning.’

‘Think,’ said Rakesh. ‘What’s the best vision for your group? Something everyone will be proud of? Big enough to get scared and excited.’

‘Scared?’ said Rahul. ‘Won’t that be counter-productive?’

‘Ah, that’s what a vision is,’ said Rakesh. ‘Something like landing on the Moon. At that time, it looks impossible. We don’t know if we can achieve it but it is something that makes you feel you’re doing something worthwhile, something meaningful.’

‘But how will others buy into such a vision, bhaiyya?’ asked Rahul.

‘That’s your job as a leader,’ said Rakesh. ‘First, you, as the leader, must believe in it, feel enthused about it. Then, you must communicate your vision in a fashion that everyone feels drawn into it and owns it. You must enroll them to the cause, show them possibilities and the impact you can create. Like Gandhiji enrolled people to achieve freedom through non-violence. That’s how a vision works.’



‘Yes, bhaiyya,’ said Rinku. ‘We can aim to be the group that sets and raises standards. We can set a vision beyond the scope of this competition. As a group, we can take up activities that involve the college, society around us, get into other causes and activities like increasing awareness about pollution, animal cruelty and so on. We can make everyone feel involved and proud of being part of our group. I can see a lot more possibilities suddenly.’

‘Yes,’ said Rakesh. ‘When you lead a group of people, you have access to tremendous possibilities. If you can direct their energies well with a grand vision and get everyone to contribute, the sky's the limit. Push, coax and cajole them to stretch to limits, provide them the right motives. As a leader that’s your job, give a vision that is clear, that excites and grows.’

‘I see a vision where two hundred students of our Red group are creating a deeper impact on our environment and our society, positively,’ said Rinku. ‘This is my general idea for the vision, bhaiyya. Is it too vague? And big?’

‘That’s a start,’ said Rakesh. ‘Work on it some more until it’s clear in your mind. Write it down clearly, concisely, something people can connect to. Unleash that vision. And watch everyone grow. It need not be achieved immediately, but it must be aspired for. Your vision will guide you and give you strength when you’re in doubt and distress.’

‘Wow,’ said Rinku. ‘It’s exciting. And it’s perfect timing now that the New Year is coming. It will be a good vision for our new year.’

‘I’ll set a vision for myself too,’ said Rahul.



Pro Tip: Your vision for your team should help everyone grow to their full potential, give them something big enough to aim for and in the process, help them grow as individuals and as a team.

