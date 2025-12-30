Zelenskyy conducts talks with German Chancellor about Trump meeting

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and briefed him on the outcomes of the meeting with US President Donald Trump and his team in Florida.



Zelenskyy also told him that the news of Ukraine attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence was fake.



In a post on X, he said, "I have just spoken with Merz. First and foremost, we discussed the outcomes of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida. I informed him about the main emphases and key issues raised. Thank you, Friedrich, for your advice and for the constant coordination. Of course, we also discussed today's Russian fake, which Moscow is using to try to undermine diplomacy and justify dragging out the war."