"Many are drawing parallels between the events in Venezuela and the recent turmoil in Bangladesh. For them, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been the victim of regime change orchestrated by foreign powers including the US. Accusations against the US of orchestrating a plot to remove Nicolás Maduro and establish a puppet government in Venezuela have been swirling for a long time. In this context, a new discussion has begun regarding the use of the facade of the Nobel Peace Prize," a report in Eurasia Review detailed.