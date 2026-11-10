Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum to get digital archive under centre-Google partnership

The upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in New Delhi will be a central focus of a new digital heritage initiative launched through a partnership between the Ministry of Culture and Google Arts & Culture.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 5 to document, preserve and share India's cultural heritage through digital platforms. The agreement was signed at a virtual ceremony attended by Ministry of Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal and Google Arts & Culture Vice President and Founder Amit Sood.

The collaboration will cover monuments and archaeological sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), collections held by national museums, manuscripts documented under the Gyan Bharatam initiative, and traditional crafts, performing arts and living cultural traditions supported by institutions under the ministry.

A key component will be the digital documentation of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, which is being developed in the North and South Blocks of New Delhi. The exercise will create a digital record of the historic buildings and the artefacts that will be housed there. It will also give the public an opportunity to explore the museum's collections and history through digital platforms as the project develops.