Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Class 10 student injured in chainsaw attack



"Following the deeply disturbing incident at Rapthadu, our priority is to ensure that every affected child feels safe and supported. We have deployed a dedicated team of 20 mental health counsellors who are visiting the homes of all 32 students of Class X-A, as well as girl students of Classes 8, 9 and 10. They are speaking with the children and their parents, offering emotional support and helping them cope with the trauma," Lokesh said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condemned the attack and directed the police to swiftly track down the accused and ensure the harshest legal punishment.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Naidu also spoke to the injured student over the phone in the presence of her mother. He assured her to "stay brave" and promised that the "accused would be caught and severely punished".