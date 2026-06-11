YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demands CBI probe into DSC recruitment exam

“Making a big mockery of the DSC, Chandrababu Government has issued GOs stating that under sports quota candidates need not write the qualifying exam and just participation is enough for the job and opened the gates to accommodate their favoured people. The participation certificates were given by TDP MLAs and MPs certifying that they participated in College, University and district-level competitions and secured jobs. On the other hand, genuine candidates and National Games gold medalists who were called for the interview did not get the job. In all, 270 persons got jobs in Sports quota without writing the qualifying exam,” he said.