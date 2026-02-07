Youth Eco Summit spotlights AI’s environmental footprint

Students from across India gathered in Jaipur, Rajasthan yesterday, February 6, for the Youth Eco Summit, an event designed to place young voices at the heart of discussions about the environmental implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and broader climate change challenges.

Organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, UNICEF’s YuWaah initiative, and tech partner TECNO, the summit underscored the potential for youth-led innovation in shaping sustainable and responsible technology futures.

Speakers stressed that AI is no longer a distant or purely futuristic concept, but one already transforming classrooms, workplaces, and environmental decisions — often more rapidly than ethical frameworks and accountability measures can keep pace.

Prominent youth figures took to the stage, sharing insights into the responsibilities that accompany technological progress. These included GenAlpha Climate Leader and National Child Award recipient Prasiddhi Singh, Viraansh Bhanushali, Chief of Staff at the Oxford Union, and Raul John Aju, known as “the AI Kid of India”, who spoke about the importance of informed and creative youth participation in climate and tech dialogues, India Today reports.

A flagship feature of the summit was Mini COP30, a simulation modelled on the United Nations climate negotiations, in which students from 28 schools role-played countries, industries and civil society to debate key issues such as e-waste, AI governance and environmental policy. Resolutions from the simulation were later tabled on the main platform, giving young delegates a direct voice in shaping outcomes.

Interactive zones such as Waste ReImagined and the AI Meme Studio helped demystify complex climate issues while encouraging creativity and critical thinking about careers in the green tech sector.

Addressing participants, Pankaj Bajaj, Director of the Bajaj Foundation, framed the summit’s ethos as one of conviction. “You did not come here for marks or because it was mandatory,” he told the audience, adding, “You came because you care.”

“When we speak of ‘Youth x AI: Green Leaders of Tomorrow’, we believe in one simple idea — One World, One Family,” Bajaj further stated.