Youth Congress protests outside Lok Bhavan over NEET-UG paper leak

Ranchi, Jun 2 (PTI): Youth Congress members staged a demonstration outside the Lok Bhavan in Ranchi on Tuesday to protest the alleged NEET paper leak and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Youth Congress members congregated near Lok Bhavan and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.
They alleged that irregularities in examinations have increased manifold under the BJP regime. After the NEET "paper leak", mismanagement was found in the examination conducted by the CBSE, they claimed.
"In the last 10 years, there have been 89 incidents of paper leaks in the country, and re-examinations took place 48 times. It is very shameful," Jharkhand Youth Congress President Kumar Gaurav told reporters.
He claimed that the paper leak affected students and many of them committed suicide, causing distress to their families.
"We demand justice for the families who lost their sons or daughters. But the BJP government remains silent on this. The Youth Congress demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.
Gaurav said that if their demand was not considered, they will intensify the protest and stage demonstrations outside the houses of BJP MPs and MLAs in Jharkhand.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.