Youth Cong leader, 4 others booked for flying drone over MPSC protest

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI): Police have registered a case against Maharashtra Youth Congress president Shivraj More and four others for allegedly flying a drone without authorisation at the site of an ongoing protest of MPSC aspirants in Pune, an official said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on the evening of October 5 near S M Joshi Bridge, where an intelligence constable spotted the drone flying over the crowd and traced operator Digambar Khare, who admitted to filming the protest at More's behest, the official said.
Police seized the equipment worth Rs 50,000, and registered a case under section 223 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against More, Khare, Pramod Patil, Rishikesh Gangurde and Akshay Kamble, he said.
According to the complaint, Khare (35), a photographer from Ambegaon in Pune, allegedly told the police that he was operating the drone to film the agitation at the behest of the other accused.
He allegedly also admitted that he did not have the required licence or permission from the local police to operate the drone and record footage at the site, it said.
Aspirants of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have been staging an agitation near the S M Joshi Bridge in Pune since October 1 to demand the ouster of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimnwar over exam-related irregularities.
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been supporting the agitation, reached the Vishrambaug police station and dared the police to register an FIR against him.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.