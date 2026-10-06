Keralam: Youth Congress protests airport fee hike, clashes with police

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI): A scuffle broke out between police and Youth Congress activists at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Tuesday during a protest against an alleged steep hike in vehicle parking and user access fees.
The protesters breached the police barricade at the airport entrance and forced their way into the premises, leading to a confrontation between the two sides.
TV visuals from the spot showed Youth Congress activists breaking the toll gate barrier and allowing vehicles to pass without paying the prescribed charges. A Youth Congress flag was also seen being erected at the toll gate.
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is managed by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL), a special purpose vehicle under Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).
AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group.
Leading the protest, Youth Congress district president Nemom Shajeer termed the fee hike a "daylight robbery" and said it amounted to harassing poor commuters as well as auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.
He also alleged that the company was collecting parking fees even from airport employees.
"If the hike is not rolled back, the agitation will continue," Shajeer warned.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.