Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ set for Indore on September 19

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced his next campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', which will be held on September 19 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.



Through a post on X, Gandhi addressed "students, youth and India's Gen Z", saying the entire country is watching them as he alleged that a "broken education system" has extinguished their hopes and pushed their future into darkness.

"My dear students, youth, and India's Gen Z. The entire country is watching with you as today a broken education system has extinguished the flame of your hopes and pushed your future into darkness," the Congress MP said.



He said that under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, he would meet students in different cities to understand their challenges, adding that listening to their voices, concerns and opinions was necessary to bring changes to the system.

"Through ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj,’ I am meeting you in different cities to understand your challenges. As part of this campaign, on September 19, I will once again be among you, in Indore. But to change this system, it is essential to hear the voice of every student in the country, their pain, and their opinion," he said.