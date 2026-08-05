National Children's Science Congress 2026 invites young scientists

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) has invited young innovators from across the state to participate in the National Children's Science Congress (NCSC)-2026, providing students an opportunity to explore local challenges through scientific research and develop practical solutions.



According to the CMO, the annual programme, aimed at promoting scientific temperament, curiosity and innovation among children, has opened registrations for students aged between 10 and 17 years. The initiative encourages young minds to identify problems in their surroundings, conduct scientific studies and present solutions that can contribute to sustainable development.



The NCSC-2026 is being organised under the guidance of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. GUJCOST is coordinating the programme in Gujarat as the State Coordinator.

