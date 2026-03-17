Writing professor's new task in age of AI: Teaching students when to struggle

Wellesley : I was early to the generative AI wave in higher education: I was among the first professors who taught writing to publish in an academic journal about generative AI and critical thinking, and I am now part of an interdisciplinary team at Babson College thinking about how AI is impacting education, industry and society.

But that does not mean I am all in on AI â€“ nor am I anti-AI. I am pro-learning. As my co-authors and I argue in a forthcoming book on realising the promise of higher education, even the most powerful tools are only as good as the learning environments we build around them.

So what does "getting learning right" look like in the age of generative AI? It involves a lot of experimentation and leaning in with students as a co-learner when I don't have all of the answers, while remaining staunchly committed to sharing my expertise in writing, critical thinking and learning.

I also hope that they trust me enough to follow my lead and persevere when the work becomes difficult.