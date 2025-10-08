Workload, uncertainty over promotion render ‘HM’ unattractive

KOCHI: More than 600 headmaster and headmistress (HM) posts remain vacant in government lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) schools across Kerala.

Teachers say the post has become increasingly unattractive due to the heavy administrative workload and uncertainties over promotion and service benefits.

In Ernakulam district alone, around 55 to 60 headmasters retire every year, but only about 15 teachers or fewer take up the position, according to teachers’ representatives.

“The post comes with numerous responsibilities, many of which go beyond the school’s scope. Headmasters have to coordinate with government departments such as the local self-government, handle schemes from the state and central governments, and manage day-to-day school administration — all without clerical support,” said Martin Abraham (name changed), a teacher at a government LP school in Ernakulam.