Workforce data shows stable trend in January: Gov't

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS): The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) showed steady trend in the month of January, as for persons aged 15 years and above, urban workforce participation for male and female remained broadly unchanged in January, 2026 at 70.5 per cent and 23.0 per cent, respectively, compared to December 2025, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Monday.