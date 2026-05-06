Workers can do more with AI than organisations' support: Report

New Delhi: Organisations are failing to keep pace with workers using artificial intelligence to expand the scope of their work, creating a widening gap between AI-enabled capabilities and organisational structures, a report has said.

The report from US tech giant Microsoft noted that its 2026 Work Trend Index found that 58 per cent of users said they are producing work with AI that they could not have a year ago, and it rose to 80 per cent of respondents among Frontier Professionals.