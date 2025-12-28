Women’s role in the AI Age

When the Indian IT industry began taking shape in the early 1980s, we were operating in an environment of scarcity. Capital was expensive, infrastructure was fragile and the world’s confidence in Indian engineering was untested. Yet, over four decades, we built a global services powerhouse on the back of process excellence, English-speaking talent and an insatiable hunger to learn. That era defined India as the world’s services back office.

Today, we stand at a far more volatile and consequential inflection point. We are transitioning from the Information Age to the Intelligence Age. Artificial Intelligence is not merely a new tool; it is a fundamental reshuffling of the global economic order. Simultaneously, India has set itself the ambitious goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

To achieve this, we cannot rely on the playbook of the past. The next phase of India’s growth will not come from labour arbitrage or services alone, but from becoming a product nation—an economy driven by innovation, intellectual property and high-value research.