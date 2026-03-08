Women’s Day Special: Smriti Irani on Education, Industry Skills and Empowering the Girl Child

The Challenge of Girls Dropping Out

Despite improvements in school enrolment rates across India, the dropout rate among girls remains a concern in several regions. Irani points out that while the participation of girls in primary education is encouraging, the real challenge lies in ensuring their continued academic journey beyond the early years of schooling. Government initiatives have played an important role in encouraging education for girls, particularly through free schooling up to the eighth grade. However, she believes the issue cannot be addressed by government policies alone. According to Irani, families and communities must play an equally active role in ensuring that girls remain in school and continue their education. Social attitudes, expectations and responsibilities within families often influence whether girls pursue higher education. She also highlights another challenge, although girls often outperform boys in board examinations, their transition into fields such as science, technology and engineering remains relatively limited. Encouraging greater participation in these fields, she believes, requires a combined effort from schools, families and society.