Women’s Day Special: “I Had No Formal Schooling Until Class 5” — Maithili Thakur on Her Inspiring Journey

International Women’s Day brings renewed attention to stories of women who break barriers and shape public life, making them powerful examples of change. One such story is that of Maithili Thakur, the youngest-ever Member of the Legislative Assembly in Bihar and the second-youngest legislative member in India. Widely known for her classical and folk singing, Thakur has transitioned from a celebrated artist to a young political leader, representing a new generation of voices in public life.
Her journey reflects resilience, passion, and a deep commitment to social development.
Thakur’s own schooling journey was unconventional, a lived experience that now informs her strong advocacy for education. She did not attend school during her early years and was taught at home by her father. Her formal education began much later, when she directly took admission in Class 5. Recalling this phase, she says, “I was not very much into formal education when I was young. My father used to teach me at home. I did not go to school in the early years. I directly took admission in Class 5, and that’s when my formal education started.” Balancing academics with her rapidly growing musical career was not easy. As she gained recognition as a singer, she had to manage both studies and performances simultaneously. Still, she believes education played a significant role in shaping her worldview and understanding of society.
Before entering politics, Thakur had already built a strong identity as a classical and folk singer with a large audience across India. Music continues to remain an integral part of her life even today.
However, stepping into politics brought a different level of responsibility. As a legislator representing her constituency in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, she now views her role as one that demands constant attention to public issues and policy making. Speaking about the transition, she explains, “Earlier I was only an artist . But now that I am in public life, I am full-time on duty.”
Thakur says her entry into politics was inspired by a call from Narendra Modi encouraging young people without political backgrounds to step into public life. “Last year, the Prime Minister announced that one lakh young people with no political background should join politics. I feel grateful to be able to follow that path and contribute to society.” Her journey also highlights a larger shift of more young women entering public life and leadership roles.
Based on her own experiences, Thakur believes India’s education system needs to offer greater flexibility to students. According to her, every child has different strengths and interests, yet the current system often forces students to study subjects they may not enjoy. She believes students should eventually have the freedom to choose subjects that align with their interests and abilities. Allowing such flexibility, she says, would help students develop their talents more effectively and pursue careers that genuinely inspire them.
As a young legislator, Thakur says her immediate focus has been on strengthening healthcare and education in her constituency. During legislative discussions and budget sessions, she has raised concerns about the need for improved infrastructure, additional medical staff and better healthcare facilities. She has also highlighted that many public systems in Bihar still rely on population data from the 2011 census, despite significant growth in population over the years. Updating planning and resource allocation, she believes, is essential to address current needs.
Among her priorities, girls’ education stands out as a key focus area. Thakur has observed that enrolment levels in schools in her constituency are improving, particularly at the primary and middle school levels. However, she believes more needs to be done to create safe and supportive learning environments for girls. She emphasises the importance of developing more girls’ schools where students can feel comfortable expressing themselves and continuing their education without hesitation.
Thakur represents a largely rural constituency located about 60 kilometres from Darbhanga. For her, development in such regions begins with strengthening basic infrastructure. Rather than focusing only on policy discussions, she believes the immediate priority should be ensuring that the systems promised on paper are implemented effectively on the ground. Creating safe and accessible educational spaces for children remains central to her work.
Alongside infrastructure, Thakur also stresses the importance of improving teaching quality. She notes that many skilled teachers prefer to work in cities where salaries and facilities are better, leaving rural schools with fewer experienced educators. Addressing this gap is essential, she believes, to ensure that students in rural areas receive the same quality of education as those in urban centres.
As India marks International Women's Day, Thakur’s journey highlights the growing role of young women in shaping public life. Reflecting on how she manages her different roles, she says, “I don’t know how I balance everything, but I love what I do. I don’t do anything that I don’t enjoy.” From beginning formal education only in Class 5 to becoming one of the youngest voices in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, her story reflects determination, passion and a commitment to public service. More importantly, it underscores a larger message: empowering girls through education and opportunity can transform not just individual lives, but entire communities.