Women’s Day Special: “I Had No Formal Schooling Until Class 5” — Maithili Thakur on Her Inspiring Journey

International Women’s Day brings renewed attention to stories of women who break barriers and shape public life, making them powerful examples of change. One such story is that of Maithili Thakur, the youngest-ever Member of the Legislative Assembly in Bihar and the second-youngest legislative member in India. Widely known for her classical and folk singing, Thakur has transitioned from a celebrated artist to a young political leader, representing a new generation of voices in public life.

Her journey reflects resilience, passion, and a deep commitment to social development.