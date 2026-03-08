Women Leading Change: Prabha Mallikarjun on Education, Health and Opportunities for the Next Generation

The Debate Around Education Reforms

Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, Mallikarjun said the policy has both positive aspects and areas that require further discussion. One of the major concerns raised by several states relates to the three-language policy and the perception that Hindi could be imposed as a third language. Some states, she said, also feel that the implementation of the policy has been somewhat centralised. At the same time, the policy introduces new ideas such as the 5+3+3+4 education structure and flexible entry and exit options in higher education. While these reforms aim to make learning more flexible, Mallikarjun noted that there are concerns that students may discontinue courses midway. However, she acknowledged that the policy’s focus on play-based learning and interactive teaching methods in early education could help encourage creativity and critical thinking among students.