Women Leading Change: Prabha Mallikarjun on Education, Health and Opportunities for the Next Generation

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the voices of women leaders shaping public policy and social change take on special significance. One such voice is Prabha Mallikarjun, a Member of Parliament and a trained dentist who has been actively working on issues related to public health, education and community welfare. In an exclusive conversation with EdexLive, Mallikarjun spoke about the challenges facing India’s education system, the importance of better infrastructure in government schools, and why health awareness must be integrated into school education.
Challenges in Public Education
According to Mallikarjun, public education in India continues to face several structural issues, particularly in government schools. Many schools across the country are witnessing increasing dropout rates, especially in rural areas. In some regions, declining enrolment has even led to the closure of government schools. Teacher shortages and delays in recruitment remain another major concern. Mallikarjun also pointed out that transparency in the conduct of examinations is an issue that needs greater attention. She noted that learning outcomes have also been affected in recent years. Many students struggle with basic arithmetic and language skills in the early years of schooling, which later impacts their readiness for higher education.
Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, Mallikarjun said the policy has both positive aspects and areas that require further discussion. One of the major concerns raised by several states relates to the three-language policy and the perception that Hindi could be imposed as a third language. Some states, she said, also feel that the implementation of the policy has been somewhat centralised. At the same time, the policy introduces new ideas such as the 5+3+3+4 education structure and flexible entry and exit options in higher education. While these reforms aim to make learning more flexible, Mallikarjun noted that there are concerns that students may discontinue courses midway. However, she acknowledged that the policy’s focus on play-based learning and interactive teaching methods in early education could help encourage creativity and critical thinking among students.
One of the key issues Mallikarjun highlighted was the lack of proper infrastructure in many government schools. Basic facilities such as toilets are still missing in several schools, particularly at the high school level. This often becomes a major reason why girls drop out of school during adolescence. She also emphasised the need to expand educational institutions at the grassroots level. Establishing colleges at the panchayat level could help address social barriers that prevent families from sending girls to distant cities for higher education. In many communities, social stigma and safety concerns still influence whether girls are allowed to pursue higher studies. Strengthening local educational institutions, she said, could play a key role in addressing this challenge.
With digital learning rapidly expanding, ensuring equal access to technology has become a major concern. Mallikarjun pointed out that connectivity remains a significant challenge in many rural areas. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted this gap when online learning became the only option for millions of students. She believes digital literacy should become an essential part of school education from an early stage. Teachers must first be trained in emerging technologies and global educational trends so that they can effectively guide students.
Drawing from her professional background as a dentist, Mallikarjun stressed the importance of integrating health education into school curricula. India has several public health programmes such as the National Health Mission, but dental care is still not fully integrated into primary healthcare services. Many Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres lack dental professionals. She believes preventive healthcare should begin at the school level. Teaching children basic habits such as the correct method of brushing teeth could significantly improve long-term health outcomes. Mallikarjun also highlighted the growing concern around mental health among students. Academic pressure, competitive examinations, peer expectations and social influences such as online gaming and betting are increasingly affecting young people. To address this, she believes schools must place greater emphasis on co-curricular activities, sports and creative pursuits, ensuring that students are recognised for talents beyond academic performance.
Mallikarjun also spoke about the need to improve the quality of medical education in India. She emphasised that medical curricula should meet global standards and that regulatory authorities must maintain strict oversight when approving new medical colleges. Some institutions, she noted, lack adequate infrastructure such as laboratories, anatomy facilities, and proper clinical training environments. Practical training and patient care experience are essential for medical students. She suggested that rural service could be incorporated into medical training so that young doctors gain exposure to grassroots healthcare challenges. She also highlighted the importance of integrating modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced digital diagnostic tools into medical education to prepare future doctors for global healthcare developments.
Mallikarjun’s focus on education, healthcare, and grassroots development highlights how women leaders are increasingly bringing practical, community-focused perspectives into governance. For her, education is not just about academic success, it is about building a generation that is skilled, healthy and socially aware, capable of shaping a more equitable future.