Will Kejriwal seek Punjab govt's resignation, BJP asks after HC stay on pharma officers' recruitment

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said the high court's stay on the appointment of 454 pharmacy officers in Punjab has raised serious questions over the state government's conduct in the recruitment process.
The remarks came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the appointment of pharmacy officers in Punjab till the next date of hearing on September 17.
Talking to reporters here, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the court's order raises a "very serious question" on the recruitment process. He asked Kejriwal whether he will now seek the resignation of the Punjab government.
"So now we want to ask Kejriwal ji, who remained silent on the issues from Jharkhand to Punjab. When your government's lie is proved in court, will you now seek its resignation?" Trivedi said.
Justice Sandeep Moudgil passed a stay order on a plea filed by Keshav Kamboj and others, who sought cancellation of the written examination conducted on July 19 for recruitment to posts under the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department.
The plea contended that an organised cheating racket had vitiated the examination.
Trivedi also attacked the opposition over disruptions in Parliament, saying it is the country's highest constitutional forum for discussion and dialogue.
Targeting Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said the two leaders are silent on issues concerning students in Punjab and Jharkhand.
"The morality of the so-called champions of students' interests -- Kejriwal, who has remained silent on Jharkhand and Punjab, and Rahul Gandhi, who has turned a deaf ear to these issues -- has collapsed in the face of constitutional values," he said.
In an apparent reference to the Cockroach Janta Party, he asked why the "newly emerged flag-bearers" of students' interests and those associated with protests at Jantar Mantar are not speaking about the difficulties faced by students in Jharkhand and Punjab.
"The BJP also expects to know where the newly emerged flag-bearers of students' interests and the Jantar Mantar protesters are today. Can they not see the difficulties and power cuts being faced by students in Jharkhand? Can they not hear the judgment delivered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court?" he said.
Trivedi asked Kejriwal, Gandhi and "those associated with the Jantar Mantar protests" why they are maintaining silence on the issues.
"From Punjab to Jharkhand, students have a great sense of anguish. The court's decision raises several questions, and to escape those questions, there is this ruckus in Parliament," he said.
"It is very clear that these politicians pretending to champion students' interests and all those who have declared themselves as flag-bearers of students' interests have no real concern for students' interests," he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.