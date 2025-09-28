Why this Harvard doctor says your cozy socks could replace your sleep pills

A Harvard gastroenterologist has revealed a surprisingly simple sleep solution that could help restless sleepers drift off faster without reaching for medication.

Dr Trisha Pasricha, who teaches at Harvard Medical School and specialises in internal medicine and gastroenterology, shared her unconventional sleep advice in a September 26 Instagram video featured by The Washington Post. Her recommendation? Simply warming your feet before bed could work just as well as melatonin for getting better sleep.

The sock solution

Dr Pasricha explained that putting on cozy socks or soaking feet in warm water can be as effective as popular sleep supplements. "What if I told you that wearing cozy socks to bed was as effective as melatonin for sleep?" she said in the video.

For those who don't like sleeping in socks, she offered alternatives: taking a warm shower one to two hours before bedtime or soaking feet in warm water for about 10 minutes.

The science behind it

The technique works through a counterintuitive process. Warming your feet dilates blood vessels, which actually helps lower your body's core temperature - something that needs to happen for sleep to begin naturally, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Dr Pasricha noted that research shows these warming methods can help people fall asleep seven to 10 minutes faster, which matches the effectiveness of melatonin supplements. "For perspective, melatonin supplements help people fall asleep about 7 minutes faster. So, not bad for a sock," she explained.

Why your body temperature matters

The doctor emphasised that core body temperature drops by 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit as we fall asleep. This natural cooling process is essential for good sleep, which is why she also recommends keeping bedrooms slightly cool to maintain that lower core temperature throughout the night.

Multiple studies over several decades have examined this temperature-sleep connection, making it a well-researched approach rather than just a home remedy, according to Dr Pasricha's explanation.