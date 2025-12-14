Why govt panel suggests hybrid model with mandatory licensing for AI developers

Different opinions

During discussions, the tech and AI industry strongly supported a broad Text and Data Mining exception that would let AI developers use copyrighted material freely. Some groups supported a TDM exception with an opt-out option for creators. In contrast, publishers, media organisations, and creators opposed these exceptions and argued for a voluntary licensing model that would let creators decide if they want to license their works. The committee also studied global approaches in the United States, Japan, the UK, Singapore, and the European Union, and observed a similar case currently before the Delhi High Court.

Why other models were rejected

The committee reviewed several regulatory systems, including voluntary licensing, extended collective licensing, statutory licensing, full TDM exceptions, and TDM with opt-out, but found that none of them suited India’s needs. It concluded that a blanket TDM exception would weaken copyright protection and deny creators fair payment. It also found that the opt-out system fails in practice because smaller creators may not know how or when to opt out, and once content is scraped, control cannot be regained. The committee also noted that opt-out systems shift the burden onto creators, reduce data quality, and require heavy transparency measures that could slow innovation. At the same time, individual licensing would be too costly and slow, especially for startups that need quick access to large and diverse datasets.

The hybrid model: mandatory blanket licence

To overcome these issues, the committee proposes a mandatory blanket licence that would let AI developers use all legally accessed copyrighted content for training without asking each creator for permission. In exchange, creators would receive compensation through a statutory payment right. A central non-profit organisation, formed by creators and approved by the government, would be responsible for collecting payments from AI developers and distributing royalties to both members and registered non-members. Royalty rates would be set by a government-appointed group and could be reviewed by courts. The committee believes this system will offer easy access to training data, lower costs, fewer compliance burdens, fair payment for creators, better AI quality, and a level-playing field for both large and small AI companies. By acting as a single-window system, it would simplify access for developers while ensuring efficient royalty payments to creators.