What sparked protests and a bandh over Odisha’s Class 1-8 textbooks? | Explained

On September 30, the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) and Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) called a 12-hour Odisha bandh, demanding corrective action over errors in textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 and the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

The protest followed weeks of agitation, including a relay hunger strike that began on August 20 and a longer satyagraha at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar.

So, what exactly went wrong with the textbooks, and how did the issue reach this point?