What sparked protests and a bandh over Odisha’s Class 1-8 textbooks? | Explained

On September 30, the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) and Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) called a 12-hour Odisha bandh, demanding corrective action over errors in textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 and the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.
The protest followed weeks of agitation, including a relay hunger strike that began on August 20 and a longer satyagraha at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar.
So, what exactly went wrong with the textbooks, and how did the issue reach this point?
How did the textbook controversy begin?
The controversy surfaced in June 2026, soon after newly prepared textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 reached government schools for the 2026-27 academic year.
Teachers and others reviewing the books flagged factual, conceptual, geographical, scientific, grammatical and printing errors.
The errors ranged from incorrect images to factual inaccuracies. The Class 8 Social Science textbook, for instance, reportedly used a photograph of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly while identifying it as the Odisha Legislative Assembly. An image of the Hampi temple complex was used to represent the Konark Sun Temple. The Niyamgiri Hills were identified as being in Jharkhand rather than Odisha.
Another widely reported error described Isaac Newton as a pilot rather than a scientist.
Errors were reported across different subjects and classes, prompting the School and Mass Education Department to begin compiling corrections.
How many errors were actually found?
The State Council of Educational Research and Training, or SCERT, initially identified 1,678 errors. A three-member administrative inquiry later identified 1,731. By September 25, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond told the Odisha Assembly that the number had risen to 1,741.
The government classified 1,075 of the issues as grammatical, typographical or spelling errors. Five were classified as factual or conceptual errors. Another 661 were suggestions for improving the textbooks.
The Class 8 books recorded the highest number of issues, with 707. The Class 8 Science textbook alone had 294, followed by the Class 7 Urdu textbook with 121 and the Class 8 Sanskrit textbook with 114.
Why did so many errors make it into the books?
An inquiry committee constituted by the Odisha government examined how the books were prepared. Its findings pointed to weaknesses in the textbook development and review process.
The committee found that 55 books had been prepared in roughly four months. The latest exercise involved developing and contextualising textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 within a compressed period, rather than introducing revised books in phases.
The committee also found that some resource persons were assigned multiple roles. In some cases, the same individuals were involved in writing, reviewing, proofreading and final subject review.
The process also lacked some safeguards used during earlier textbook revisions.
According to the inquiry findings, writers and experts had previously undergone orientation programmes. No formal orientation was conducted for the 2025-26 exercise. Subject experts were also given only a short period for final review. Earlier textbook exercises had involved field testing, but no field testing was conducted for the new books.
The committee also found no written records showing close supervision of the development process by senior officials.
What has the government done?
The state government ordered an inquiry after the errors came to light.
The Crime Branch subsequently began investigating the preparation, approval and publication of the textbooks. Former SCERT director Manoj Kumar Padhy was arrested in July in connection with the case.
The government also suspended the former director and three assistant directors and initiated disciplinary proceedings against six other assistant directors.
The government has said the books are being corrected and revised editions are being distributed. Corrigenda covering errors such as the Odisha Assembly photograph, the location of the Niyamgiri Hills and the identification of the Konark Sun Temple were sent to schools for teachers and students.
The government has also said that future textbook preparation will include additional fact-checking by subject and language experts.
Why are protests continuing?
The protesters argue that correcting the books after distribution does not address the larger problem. NNKS and NYCS have demanded that the error-ridden books be withdrawn or replaced and have called for accountability within the School and Mass Education Department.
Their agitation intensified through August and September. NNKS began a relay hunger strike on August 20. Its national coordinator Akshay Kumar began an indefinite hunger strike in Bhubaneswar on September 6, according to reports.
By September 30, the organisations said their agitation had entered its 42nd day.
They have also alleged that the number of errors exceeds 2,000 and accused the government of financial irregularities involving Rs 380 crore. Those are allegations made by the protesting organisations and should be distinguished from the government's confirmed figure of 1,741 issues and its stated printing expenditure of about Rs 175 crore.
The government has separately faced a complaint alleging financial irregularities and conflict of interest in the printing process. The complaint was forwarded through the Union Ministry of Education following a PMO reference. The allegations remain subject to examination.
What happened during the bandh?
The September 30 bandh was called as a 12-hour statewide shutdown.
In Bhubaneswar, protesters blocked roads near the Baramunda bus stand. Demonstrators also blocked NH-16 in parts of the state. Some protesters were detained, while additional police forces were deployed at sensitive locations.
The impact varied across Odisha. Reports said many buses remained off the roads for part of the day, while private vehicles continued to move in several areas. Police described the bandh as peaceful, although road blockades disrupted traffic at several locations.
Why does the textbook issue matter?
The textbooks were introduced as part of Odisha's curriculum revision under the National Education Policy framework. The government's inquiry found that the problems went not isolated typographical errors, pointing to shortcomings in the preparation and review process, including the compressed timeline, overlapping roles and limited review.
The government has since initiated disciplinary action against officials involved in the textbook preparation process and ordered a Crime Branch investigation. It has also begun correcting the errors identified in the books.
The protesters have continued to demand the withdrawal or replacement of the textbooks, along with accountability from the School and Mass Education Department.