“What else can we do?”: NEET-UG 2026 aspirants express dejection, plans to prepare better for re-exam

The cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 (NEET-UG 2026) has triggered widespread furore among stakeholders, with aspirants, political leaders across party lines and medical associations criticising the National Testing Agency (NTA) over its alleged mishandling of the examination process.

The backlash followed the NTA’s announcement on May 12 that it was cancelling this year’s edition of the national-level entrance examination for undergraduate medical, dental and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) courses.

The decision comes amid allegations of a paper leak after a “guess paper” reportedly containing 140 questions that matched those in the actual examination began circulating in Rajasthan on the night before the test. The development has intensified concerns over the integrity and conduct of one of India’s largest entrance examinations.

However, beyond the outrage, the most common feeling could be seen among aspirants is an overwhelming sense of dejection.

“There was a paper leak, and the NTA cancelled the exam. Now, we’re waiting for it to be held again, because what else can we do beyond that?,” an aspirant from Haryana asks.

She admits that this was not her first attempt at NEET-UG, and actually hoped to clear the exam this year, having performed well in the exam. However, the paper leak has resulted in otherwise.

Most candidates also feel that for those of them who earnestly prepared for the exam, the turn of events has been unjust. “While we appreciate the NTA for responding quickly this time, and not ignoring the matter, it is still an injustice to genuine candidates,” an aspirant from Uttar Pradesh states.

He also hopes that the perpetrators behind the paper leak will be caught and brought to justice.

Currently, the matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Several medical associations in India, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), called for a thorough investigation and tighter security protocols, while demanding immediate accountability.

“This has impacted not just the lives of 23 lakh aspirants, but also 23 lakh families. Who will be answerable to them?”, questions Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson of the IMA.

He says that despite conducting the exam every year, the NTA has been struggling to prevent mishaps in them.

“Did the NTA not learn anything from its previous experiences with NEET-UG? We rallied and tried to make the NTA aware of leaks and other discrepancies in its exam machinery. We have been trying to convince the NTA to make its exam and security mechanism more robust, and we hope that they pay heed to us,” he implores the exam body.

Incidentally, NEET-UG was hit by allegations of a paper leak in 2024 too, when several students ended up scoring a perfect 720 in the results. This prompted nationwide protests from student groups, medical students, and doctors’ associations.

With the NTA choosing to cancel the NEET-UG amid ongoing investigations in the breach, and conducting it afresh, aspirants also see this as a second chance. “While this is disheartening, many will also get a chance to become more prepared for the re-exam,” the aspirant from UP states.

As the date for the re-exam would be announced at least a month-and-a-half from now, experts note that students should not use this time to cram their schedule in an attempt to outperform themselves.

“Students see this as a limited opportunity window to prepare, and often spend their entire days studying. I would like to remind them to also focus on getting 7-8 hours of sleep, and an hour of physical activity as they prepare,” says Kapil Gupta, NEET-UG mentor and founder of NEETPrep.

He further advises parents of aspirants to bring their children back home from coaching hubs like Kota, adding that institutes there turn into “pressure cookers” in situations like this.