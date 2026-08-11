What Educators are learning from Gen Z & Gen Alpha

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The biggest shift that I see today is that students today are increasingly purpose seekers, not merely degree seekers. They want to understand how their education connects with their identity, personality, who they are, what they care about, and the kind of impact they want to leave in the world. I also see a much more dialogic classroom. Students are more willing to participate, question, and contribute to the learning process. This means that the faculty member is no longer simply a disseminator of information. Our role is increasingly to co-explore knowledge with students and learn alongside them.