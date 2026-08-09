West Bengal hospitals hold 2-minute silence in memory of RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS): A two-minute silence was observed on Sunday at all government health centres and medical institutions in West Bengal in memory of the RG Kar rape-murder victim.
Before observing silence, a lamp was lit to pay tribute to the victim on the second anniversary of the tragic incident.
This is the first time the RG Kar victim was remembered and tributes paid following the government's call. No such programme was organised by the previous Trinamool Congress government last year.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday held a meeting with state Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee. After the meeting, he informed about the steps the government will take in memory of the victim.
The Chief Minister announced that a silence will be observed at 11 a.m. on Sunday in all government hospitals. Accordingly, doctors, nurses and hospital staff took part in this initiative at the hour.
At RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen was present. He was vocal in the RG Kar movement from the very beginning. After observing a silence in honour of the victim, he opened up about the investigation.
He thanked the Chief Minister for taking steps to find the truth in the RG Kar case. He demanded that those who had destroyed evidence in the rape-murder case should also be brought under investigation.
There has also been a demand from the medical community for a speedy investigation, and for tightening hospital security so that such incidents do not recur.
On August 9, 2024, the rape and murder of a female doctor in the emergency department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shook the entire country. Movements, protests, night vigils, hunger strikes, and frequent processions were organised as people from different sections of society protested, demanding justice.
Meanwhile, a lot has changed in two years. Those who were in opposition then are in the ruling party today. The mother of the victim was elected by the people as a BJP MLA.
A special programme has been organised in Panihati of North 24 Parganas district in memory of the victim, as the victim's mother is an MLA from Panihati Assembly constituency.
A programme has also been organised in the memory of the victim at the Lok Sanskriti Bhavan in that constituency. The programme, to be attended by the victim's family members, will be held under the banner of the trust formed in the name of the victim. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will also join the memorial event.
So far, only one person has been arrested in the rape-murder of the doctor. After the incident, the state police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police. Later, the CBI took over the investigation on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. They did not arrest any new person in this case. The evidence against Sanjay remained, and a charge sheet was submitted.
After the charges were framed, the trial process was quickly concluded in the Sealdah court. The judge convicted Sanjay and ordered life imprisonment. However, after the change of power in the state, the investigation was started again.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.