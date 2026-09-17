Kolkata students gifted school bags, notebooks on PM Modi’s birthday



Ashmi Dutta, a student from Class 10, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and recalled her visits to Ram Mandir and Ayodhya.

"I am in Class 10, but I consider myself very lucky. I visited the Kumbh, and thanks to Modi ji, I was able to truly experience its spirit and essence. We are deeply grateful and hold him in high regard. Even back when I was very young—around Class 5 or 6—and didn't necessarily know who the Prime Minister was, I knew Modi ji because I had visited the Ram Mandir; I was able to connect with that experience," Dutta said.



She continued, "I was able to experience so much. I got to see a new version of Ayodhya—something I might not have otherwise witnessed—thanks to Modi ji, and we are seeing changes in Bengal as well. I am very eager to see the transformation that is sure to come. We represent the new youth of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India); we are a driving force capable of achieving things. We see so much potential in our Prime Minister, Modi ji, and his vision; he is our captain and our national leader."

Another student, Aahir Dutta, described PM Modi as a "down-to-earth" person.

"He is truly down-to-earth. I am telling the truth. He mingles with everyone. He is certainly doing a great deal for the underprivileged. Besides, there is nothing left for me to add; my sister has already said so much," said Aahir Dutta.



The children described Prime Minister Modi as a 'captain' of Zen-G who is driving forward the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047; they view themselves as active participants in this journey and are committed to realizing the vision of their 'Pradhan Sevak' and captain.

These celebrations clearly reflected Bengali culture, featuring traditional events and special arrangements for children from orphanages

As part of the celebrations, a special 'Annapurna Seva' (food service) was organised, highlighting the Bengali tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (treating the guest as God).