Welfare and Nutrition Schemes under review in Koraput, Malkangiri

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Women and Child Development (WCD) secretary Mrinalini Darswal reviewed the implementation of key welfare schemes and nutrition programmes in Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Thursday.

During her visit to Koraput, Darswal directed the administration to ensure basic amenities like safe drinking water, toilets and electricity in all anganwadi centres across the district. She conducted a surprise inspection of the anganwadi centre at Akamba in Jeypore block. She reviewed the condition of the centre.

She also visited a chhatua preparation unit in Akamba village. She examined the quality and quantity of chhatua being supplied to anganwadi centres.

After inaugurating a district-level workshop under the ‘Suposhit Odisha Mission’, Darswal briefed officials about the newly-introduced initiatives such as the state and district hubs for empowerment of women. She also reviewed the implementation of key welfare schemes including Subhadra Yojana, Mamata Yojana, Poshan Abhiyaan, Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana and Purna Aahar Yojana. Interacting with anganwadi workers and supervisors, she sought feedback on whether beneficiaries are receiving services effectively at the grassroots level.

In Malkangiri, Darswal inspected the anganwadi centres in Mathili block and assessed the quality of supplementary nutrition provided to children. She highlighted the sustained efforts to improve the nutritional status of children through targeted interventions.

Noting that several anganwadi centres are still operating from rented buildings, she directed district officials to expedite construction of permanent government structures to ensure better service conditions.

Darswal also visited the nutrition rehabilitation centre at the district headquarters hospital where she reviewed the treatment and care being extended to malnourished children.

The WCD secretary further inspected the Sakhi one stop centre and interacted with beneficiaries. She expressed satisfaction with the support services provided to women in distress.