“We stand with the survivor”: RG Kar victim’s father condemns rape of MBBS student in West Bengal

The alleged rape of a second-year MBBS student at a private medical college in Pashchim Bardhaman district, West Bengal, on Friday night has reignited public anger and reopened emotional wounds for the family of the RG Kar Medical College junior doctor, who was raped and murdered in August last year.

Speaking to Indian Express, the father of the RG Kar victim said, “Is this an example of a safe city or state? The girl came to this state with the dream to build a career, become a doctor, and serve people. But what happened? She was violated, her dreams shattered. She is alive, but imagine the trauma.”

He further added, “The administration must look into the matter. At least the police filed an FIR. But beyond that, they will do nothing. In my daughter’s case, even the FIR was delayed. We stand with the survivor. We will also fight for justice for her.”

What happened?

According to reports, the survivor, who is originally from Balasore, Odisha, had gone outside the campus with a male friend when she was allegedly dragged into a forested area behind the college and sexually assaulted.

Local police have registered a case, though outrage continues to grow across the medical community and on social media over recurring safety lapses in the state’s educational institutions.

Doctors condemn the assault

Dr Debasish Haldar, who was an active voice during the protests following the RG Kar case, strongly condemned the latest assault.

“It is not about whether the institute is private or government, or that the woman is a doctor. We have heard that local goons raped her. The entire incident is shocking. Some people were very happy that Kolkata is said to be the safest city. But is this what safety looks like?” he said, as quoted by Indian Express.

He added that the absence of justice in the RG Kar case continues to embolden offenders, “If justice had been delivered in the RG Kar case, perhaps men with such a mindset would have thought twice. But when those culprits are still roaming free, what can we say?”

The West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF) also issued a statement condemning the attack and pointing to systemic failures.

“This horrifying crime comes barely a year after the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024, for which the hon’ble Supreme Court of India had taken suo motu cognisance of that case, constituted a National Task Force, and issued detailed guidelines to ensure safety and preventive measures in institutions,” said the statement.