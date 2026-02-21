Mohan Charan Majhi highlights establishment of 15 medical colleges in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the state has made one of the highest budgetary arrangements for the growth and development of every sector, inlcuding the establishment of numerous medical colleges, a storng focus on social welfare scheems, and prioritisation on women development.



"Among the major states in the country, we have made the highest budgetary expenditure arrangements. Our focus has certainly been on all sectors, such as women and farmers, and we have also given great priority to the education sector. In general education, we have announced the establishment of four universities in four districts..." he stated.



The Chief Minister said that the state government has established a total of fifteen medical colleges, including Medical colleges for Ayurveda, Homoeopathic medicine, fisheries, and veterinary. There is also a provision of a pension for people beyond the age of 60.