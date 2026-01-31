WBBSE requests CEO to allows teacher deployed in SIR to do work in secondary exam

Kolkata: With the 'Madhyamik Pariksha' slated to begin on February 2, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has requested the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to plan and phase the electoral roll work in such a manner that teachers deployed for SIR work can perform their roles in the examination in an unhindered manner.

Board President Ramanuj Ganguly said in the letter â€“ referring to the Election Commission's memo dated November 30, 2025 - regarding the ongoing SIR, particularly the issuance, hearing and verification phase, which is scheduled to continue until February 7, 2026.

"As you are aware, the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10 examination) 2026, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 12. This examination is one of the largest public examinations in India, involving 10,79,897 registered students across 2,682 examination centres and venues," the Board said in the letter sent on January 27.