VTU partners with Google to boost AI, industry skills among engineering students

Bengaluru: Visvesvaraya Technological University said it had entered into an academic partnership with Google to equip engineering students with industry-relevant skills and enhance their employability through practical training.
The partnership aims to provide training in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data science and cybersecurity, besides offering faculty development programmes and preparing students for industry requirements and employment opportunities, the university said in a release.
VTU signed similar agreements with Qualcomm, Bharat Skills Foundation and Simulation Enabled Experiential Learning, it said.
Speaking after the signing ceremony, VTU Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar said, "VTU has 220 engineering colleges with around three lakh students. Engineering graduates must be industry-ready and employable immediately after completing their studies."
"This requires continuous skill development and specialised training. That is why we have partnered with Google and other organisations to strengthen skill-based education. These initiatives will greatly benefit engineering students," Vidyashankar added.
Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India, said, "We are delighted to partner with VTU, Asia's largest engineering university. Our objective is not only to equip students with industry-relevant skills but also to improve their employability. Faculty members will undergo training."
"Today, even young children use AI, but very few know how to use it effectively. Through this programme, we will train both students and faculty in line with industry requirements," Jain added.
Qualcomm, through its subsidiary Stem Lore Innovators LLP, has signed an agreement with VTU to offer long-term training in AI, product prototyping, embedded systems and the Internet of Things.
As part of the collaboration, a Centre of Excellence in Edge AI will be established, the university said.
VTU has also signed an MoU with Bharat Skills Foundation to provide students with skill-based education through specialised courses. A Centre of Excellence will be established in phases at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, it said.
On its agreement with digital learning platform SEEL, the university said an advanced digital learning platform would be launched through its Mysuru e-learning centre, enabling students to access laboratory facilities remotely.
Students will be able to log in online and perform virtual lab exercises, while the software required for science and technology courses will be made available on the platform.
"Engineering and MBA students can benefit from this platform. Since it is cloud-based, students can access it anytime," the university said.
"The platform will offer GATE preparation material, previous years' question papers, mock tests, industry-oriented courses and AI-powered mock interviews. It will also provide access to more than 1,900 industrial projects and internship opportunities, besides technical webinars, workshops and interactions with experts," it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.