VR Headsets to 3D Lessons: Pathanamthitta Anganwadi leads digital leap

PATHANAMTHITTA: At four years old, Achu can instantly identify a crocodile in a virtual jungle, while Aami, 3, who was once reluctant to be in class, now delights in watching a 3D apple appear before her eyes.

A quiet learning revolution has been unfolding at the state’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered anganwadi in Mullanvathukkal, in Pathanamthitta district’s Mezhuveli grama panchayat.

The initiative has not only transformed the way students learn but also boosted regular attendance among children aged two to six.