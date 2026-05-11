Villupuram Class 12 Results: Dropouts, drug abuse hit rankings

According to school education department data, the district recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.92% in the higher secondary examination results. A total of 10,982 boys and 10,942 girls appeared for the examination. Of them, 8,924 boys and 9,913 girls passed. While the pass percentage among boys stood at 81.26%, the figure was 90.26% among girls, continuing a trend of the latter outperforming the former.