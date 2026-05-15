CENTAC opens 10,810 non-NEET UG seats in Puducherry for 2026–27 admissions

Puducherry: The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) on Thursday announced the commencement of admissions for undergraduate non-NEET professional courses and UG Arts, Science, Commerce, and Fine Arts programmes for the academic year 2026-27, with a total of 10,810 seats available across various streams.
According to the admission notification released by Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his chamber on Thursday, eligible students can apply online for admission to professional courses in Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Agriculture, Horticulture and Veterinary Science, which together account for 6,490 seats.
Admissions for UG Arts, Science, Commerce, Fine Arts, and Vocational and specialised programmes in Security, Criminology, and Forensics offered at Rashtriya Raksha University comprise 4,320 seats.
Online registration began at 4 pm on May 14 through the official CENTAC website www.centacpuducherry.in. Detailed information about eligibility, courses, and admission procedures is provided in the UG Non-NEET Brochure 2026-27. The last date for submitting online applications is May 29, 2026, till 5 pm.