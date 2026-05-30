VP urges engineering students to drive India's tech growth, stresses ethical innovation

DAVANGERE: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday called upon engineering students to contribute to India's technological advancement while stressing that innovation must remain rooted in ethics and public welfare.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of University BDT College of Engineering (UBDTCE) in Davangere, Karnataka, the Vice-President said engineering institutions have a responsibility to nurture innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders capable of addressing the country's future challenges.

Highlighting India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Radhakrishnan said engineers, researchers, scientists, and entrepreneurs would play a critical role in shaping that journey. He pointed to government initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Skill India, semiconductor manufacturing, and green energy as areas creating opportunities for young professionals.

The Vice-President also emphasised the need for ethical innovation, telling students that "technology must serve humanity" and that scientific progress should be guided by human values and public good.

Referring to UBDTCE's platinum jubilee, he described the milestone as a celebration of both the institution's legacy and its future aspirations. He also praised the college's research and innovation initiatives, including its AICTE IDEA Lab, Drone Technology Laboratory, and other research facilities.

During his address, Radhakrishnan also urged students to stay away from substance abuse, calling on young people to say "No to Drugs" and remain in control of their lives and decisions.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Members of Parliament Yaduveer Wadiyar and Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, along with faculty members, students, and alumni, were present at the event.