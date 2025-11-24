VP graces Centenary Celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi

The Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, graced the Centenary Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, according to the Vice President's Secretariat release.



Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described Sri Sathya Sai Baba as "a great emissary of God, of peace, love, and selfless service," whose message and mission transcended all barriers of caste, religion, class, and nationality. He said that Baba's guiding principles, "Love All, Serve All" and "Help Ever, Hurt Never", shaped every initiative he undertook and every life he touched.



Quoting the saint-poet Thiruvalluvar's Kural, the Vice-President noted that Sri Sathya Sai Baba epitomised this timeless truth by devoting his entire life to loving and serving humanity.