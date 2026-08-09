Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' amplified student voices: Kharge

Rudrapur: Congress National President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday credited Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for giving critical national momentum to student grievances by launching the 'Chhtron ki Goonj' campaign.



Speaking to ANI, Kharge highlighted that Gandhi was the pioneer in amplifying the struggles of job seekers and student aspirants across the country.

"Rahul Gandhi was the very first to raise this issue. He visited Kota and met everyone involved. After that, this issue gained real momentum. The students have also voiced their demands and are fighting for their cause. They have benefitted from Rahul Gandhi's campaign and the boost he has given them," he said.



On Saturday, Gandhi extended the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The campaign began from Rajasthan's Kota with a 'Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally' and later moved to Dehradun.