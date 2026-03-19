Vision-2047 to combat AI job loss, says Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Describing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a “tsunami” that could lead to large-scale unemployment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday that his government has brought the Vision–2047 policy which he said would help face the challenge.

“An AI tsunami will come. Because of that, lakhs of jobs are likely to be lost, leading to a huge unemployment problem. In this context, we need to prepare to face this challenge. To address it, we have brought the Telangana Vision–2047 policy document,” he said.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Revanth outlined his vision of transforming Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

To curb pollution in the CURE region, the chief minister announced that the government had decided to shift red and orange category industries. He said 2,850 diesel TGSRTC buses operating in Hyderabad would be replaced with 3,000 electric buses by December 9, 2026. Diesel and petrol autos would be converted into EVs, he said. The chief minister added that the CURE region should be developed into a service-sector economy.

Stating that failure to protect the city and its water bodies would draw the ire of future generations, he said: “HYDRAA is rejuvenating lakes in Hyderabad by removing encroachments. Keeping climate change in mind, we have decided to rejuvenate the Musi. But Opposition parties are opposing it. Their stomachs are filled with more venom than the pollution in the Musi.”

Congress government better than BRS regime in every way, says CM

Pointing out that Gujarat took up the Sabarmati riverfront project, Delhi is cleaning the Yamuna, and Uttar Pradesh is rejuvenating the Ganga, Revanth said: “What is the problem in taking up the Musi project? We want to make Hyderabad a world-class tourism destination.”

Recalling that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had once said illegal constructions would be demolished without issuing notices, Revanth said his government was instead providing better compensation to people losing their houses or land.

On expansion of the Metro rail network, he said: “The government has decided to take over Hyderabad Metro Phase-1, worth Rs 25,000 crore, for Rs 15,000 crore from L&T. The government has also decided to take up Metro expansion connecting the airport at Shamshabad. We will develop a high-speed train hub at Shamshabad on about 560 acres.”

He alleged that the Opposition was unable to digest the move and claimed that previous rulers had blackmailed and collected money from the company managing the Metro rail project in Hyderabad.

Regarding the HILT policy, the chief minister said that his government was ready to order a probe into land conversions carried out since June 2, 2014. “Let Harish Rao and KTR (BRS working president KT Rama Rao) write a letter seeking a probe by any agency they prefer, such as the CBI or SIT. I am ready to order the probe. The government is also ready to investigate TDRs. If the allegations made by BRS leaders are true, the government will seek an apology in the Assembly.”

Meanwhile, he said the government was encouraging crop diversification and had drawn up a plan, adding that the aim was to make farmers “kings”.

He alleged that KCR had left Telangana heavily indebted. “The previous government incurred debts of Rs 8.11 lakh crore. In the last 27 months we have taken loans of Rs 3,47,294 crore. At the same time, we have repaid Rs 3,30,570 crore towards loans taken by the previous government. The Union government has agreed to restructure loans worth Rs 2 lakh crore.”

The chief minister alleged that BRS leaders had not changed their attitude despite losing power. “With their allegations they have misled the House. Though their rule has ended, their arrogant attitude has not changed. They still think they are kings. By following a dictatorial approach they are making a mockery of democracy.”

He said he would ensure that BRS lost the 2029 elections.

Revanth said people had expected KCR to attend the Assembly and congratulate new Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla but he had not done so. “From December 1, 2023, till today, KCR has received Rs 1,06,56,674 as salary but has not attended the Assembly. The Supreme Court has defined a public representative as a public servant. In this context, we must discuss and decide on members who continuously remain absent from the Assembly.”

He appealed to KCR to attend the Assembly sessions and participate in debates.

Alleging that the previous BRS government had leased the Outer Ring Road at a cheap rate, the chief minister said: “We will not only cancel the contract but also send those involved behind bars.”

He also accused BRS of spreading false propaganda against the government on social media using ill-gotten money.

Revanth recalled that KCR had once praised Sonia Gandhi in the Assembly for granting statehood to Telangana and that the family had later met her in Delhi to thank her. He alleged that BRS leaders were now opposing KCR’s earlier remarks and attempting to erase them.

Stating that the BRS had also opposed a proposed football event featuring Lionel Messi in Hyderabad, he said: “I invited Messi to Hyderabad. But they want drug mafia dons and kingpins to come to the city. We are encouraging sports for children, but you want them sent to pubs.”

Revanth further alleged that though BRS leaders had described Rama Rao’s own sister as a “liquor queen”, he had not expressed even minimal concern. “This one example is enough to show what KTR thinks about women. KTR is also making allegations about her on social media from Dubai,” he said.

Revanth also alleged that KTR had become an MLA by touching N Chandrababu Naidu’s feet. “I came here through hard work and on my own merit. What is the comparison between you and me? You will not even match my toenail. I ensured KCR’s victory in Mahbubnagar as part of the TDP-TRS coalition. You should be grateful to me.”

He added that YS Rajashekara Reddy had made Harish Rao a minister though he had not even won an election as a ward member.

This story has been written by Manda Ravinder Reddy of The New Indian Express.