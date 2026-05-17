Viral AI photo trends raise concerns over facial data privacy

For a layperson, can you explain what Meta states in its policy about what it does with images and videos that people enhance with AI options?

Meta is openly saying that when you use something like a restyling feature, your face is being analysed. Meta has reserved the right to use user content photos, videos, and text to train its AI systems. And data from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp can now be combined more seamlessly for advertising and personalisation.They are not hiding that part. What they are hiding is the full picture. Their policy does not specify whether users get control over how their images are analysed or which features get activated. It is also unclear whether you are consenting to all potential uses — simultaneously summarising, modifying, generating new content, or whether you can opt in or out of specific applications. And critically, the policy does not address whether you can withdraw your consent after sharing an image.