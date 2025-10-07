View education as a tool for social change: Kerala Guv

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education should be seen as a tool for social transformation and not merely as a tool to secure employment, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said on Monday.
He was delivering the convocation address at the Digital University Kerala (DUK) here. Addressing the students, the Governor called upon them to look beyond personal achievements and reflect on their role in nation-building.
“You will be judged by what you are doing for society,” he said. “The purpose of education requires re-calibration. Is a degree meant only for a job or to simply enjoy life? Education must go beyond that and inspire service to society”, he said.
Commending the achievements of DUK, he described it as the pride of the state and among the best in the country. Citing an example from Goa, he spoke about the benefits of digitisation.
The Governor said that when the legislative assembly in Goa went paperless, many trees were saved from being felled.
“Digitisation not only enhances efficiency but also protects our environment,” he added.
The Governor encouraged students to become “job givers rather than job seekers”, and to embrace risk as a path to prosperity.
“Indian youth often look for guaranteed poverty instead of risky prosperity. Take risks, innovate, and lead,” he said. Referring to the prime minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Arlekar expressed confidence that today’s youth would play a vital role in transforming India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence.
He concluded by urging the students to find meaning in their degrees and medals by contributing to the nation’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.