View education as a tool for social change: Kerala Guv

Commending the achievements of DUK, he described it as the pride of the state and among the best in the country. Citing an example from Goa, he spoke about the benefits of digitisation.

The Governor said that when the legislative assembly in Goa went paperless, many trees were saved from being felled.

“Digitisation not only enhances efficiency but also protects our environment,” he added.

The Governor encouraged students to become “job givers rather than job seekers”, and to embrace risk as a path to prosperity.

“Indian youth often look for guaranteed poverty instead of risky prosperity. Take risks, innovate, and lead,” he said. Referring to the prime minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Arlekar expressed confidence that today’s youth would play a vital role in transforming India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence.

He concluded by urging the students to find meaning in their degrees and medals by contributing to the nation’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.