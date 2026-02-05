Vidya Bharati North East sets up Regional Academic Council

Guwahati: The Regional Academic Council was formally constituted by Vidya Bharati North East Region during a two-day council meeting held on 3rd and 4th February 2026 at the auditorium of Assam Prakashan Bharati in Guwahati.



The meeting was graced by the presence of Deseraj Sharma and Shriram Arawkar, National Co-Organising Secretary of Vidya Bharati.



Emphasising the need for value-based and fear-free education, Deseraj Sharma, National General Secretary of Vidya Bharati, stated that education must enable students to successfully face the challenges of contemporary life.