Vice President addresses 9th convocation of JNU; calls upon youth to uphold intellectual integrity and nation-building

New Delhi : Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the 9th Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Monday and congratulated the graduating students, urging them to dedicate their knowledge and skills to the service of the nation.

Recalling the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the Vice-President said education must go beyond degrees to build character, strengthen intellect and empower individuals to stand on their own feet. He emphasised that education and proper training alone would enable India's youth to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047, Vice President's Secretariat said.

Highlighting India's civilisational tradition of knowledge, the Vice-President referred to ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila and noted that Indian scriptures and classics, from the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita to Kautilya's Arthashastra and Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural, have consistently placed learning at the centre of societal and ethical life. He underlined that true education shapes conduct and character, and is not limited to the acquisition of degrees.

